Photo by Cathy Bowsher

Santa is hard at work in his workshop in the DiOrio’s Supermarket Christmas village.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Christmas village is set up and on display in the store window of DiOrio’s Supermarket in Old Forge. The village is complete with faux snow and miniature painted figurines seemingly frozen in a happy Christmas scene.

Small porcelain buildings line the front glass window of DiOrio’s, even a building called the McCauley Mountain Snow Board School sits on display behind the plexiglass.

Tiny snow boarding children seem to take care in not disturbing Santa in his workshop, a brown building placed next to a Christmas caroler.

“That is her baby,” said Margaret DiOrio, speaking of Marie DiOrio. “She has been setting up and taking down that display for over 20 years now and it grows more every year.”

It takes close to a whole day to setup the display each and every year. After Christmas, the Christmas portion is removed and the winter scene stays on display until January.