The Church of the Lakes has served Inlet for over 100 years.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 16 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $178,500 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State including a $1,000 Sacred Sites Grant to Church of the Lakes in Inlet to help fund stained glass window restoration.

The Conservancy’s Sacred Sites program has assisted more than 750 congregations across New York State since its founding in 1986 with grants totaling some $10 million. These grants have contributed to more than $620 million in total restoration projects. The program is one of a few in the country aiding landmark religious institutions and the only one assisting an entire state.

“Religious institutions anchor their neighborhoods and provide social service and cultural programs that benefit the wider community. You don’t have to be religious at all to understand that these buildings are worth saving and maintaining,” said Peg Breen, President, The New York Landmarks Conservancy.

Church of the Lakes in Inlet, was awarded a Conservancy Grant of $1,000 to help fund stained glass window restoration. The Church of the Lakes is a shingled styled building constructed in 1902, the same year the town of Inlet was incorporated. The church was established by the O.M. Edwards family, one of the founders of the Penn Central Railroad, as a place for those staying at the railroad’s great camp on nearby Fourth Lake to worship, and as a worship option for all non-Catholics in the area. The one-and-a-half story, rectangular plan church has a steeply pitched, asphalt-shingled gable roof, and an octagonal corner belltower, which contains its original bell. The columned main entrance is located in a projecting porch underneath and forward of the belltower. The principle facade detail is a trio of rectangular stained glass windows. Behind the tower, and stepped back from the main block of the church, is a shed-roof office and social area, with paired double-hung windows.

The Church of the Lakes serves both full-time and seasonal residents of Inlet. In addition to worship, the church is open for concerts and community events. Each summer, the church hosts City Kids Camp. There is also a weekly garage sale during the summer. Combined, these activities serve about 500 people per year.