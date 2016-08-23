Photo by Cathy Bowsher Cliffhouse Road is no longer passable after a storm hit the area on Aug. 16.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Residents of Cliffhouse Road in Inlet are stranded because of a bad storm and too much water. Route 28 flooded with over four inches of rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The torrential downpour overfilled the small rivers surrounding the area and the excess water was too much for the culvert to handle, causing the road to wash away.

A culvert is a tube-like structure that allows water to flow under a road, or trail, one side to the other. Water flowed over and around a culvert, at the neighboring road in Clark’s Marina, and weakened the surrounding foundation. Rain, weight, water logged soil, and winds resulted in a wash out. The wash out continued to escalate and as a result, the damaged culvert at Clark’s caused Ciffhouse Road to collapse.

“It’s just its nature,” Cliffhouse resident Beatrice Smith said referring to water’s ability to dissolve nearly everything it comes in contact with over time. “Too much water and it had no place to go,” said Smith.

