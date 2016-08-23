By CATHY BOWSHER
Express Staff
Residents of Cliffhouse Road in Inlet are stranded because of a bad storm and too much water. Route 28 flooded with over four inches of rain on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The torrential downpour overfilled the small rivers surrounding the area and the excess water was too much for the culvert to handle, causing the road to wash away.
A culvert is a tube-like structure that allows water to flow under a road, or trail, one side to the other. Water flowed over and around a culvert, at the neighboring road in Clark’s Marina, and weakened the surrounding foundation. Rain, weight, water logged soil, and winds resulted in a wash out. The wash out continued to escalate and as a result, the damaged culvert at Clark’s caused Ciffhouse Road to collapse.
“It’s just its nature,” Cliffhouse resident Beatrice Smith said referring to water’s ability to dissolve nearly everything it comes in contact with over time. “Too much water and it had no place to go,” said Smith.
Can you tell me where I can access the pdf version of the Express? I have no interest in the current digital version. Though the articles are of interest, It does not allow me to see the images as they appear in the paper nor the local advertising which is the real story of the area.
From where I stand, there is very little reason to read the Express in this format. I read the Express for the local flavor of my past home town. This version has no flavor at all.
It’s the menu item called e-edition.
where do you find this menu to get the e-edition?
If you are on a computer, and using a browser, it stretches across the top of the window. If you are on a smaller device or have shrunk your browser down on the desktop, it is a small white box at the top right with horizontal lines in it. Tap/click that and it will expand to show the menu options. If you can’t find any of that, it’s http://www.adirondackexpress.com/category/e-edition/