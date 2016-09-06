Civil The Herkimer County Personnel Department will hold the Civil Service Examination for police officer. For an application and detailed information go to www.herkimercounty.org or stop in the Herkimer County Personnel Office at 109 Mary Street, Suite 1304 in Herkimer.
The last date to file an application is Sept. 30.
Civil Service exam offered for police officer
Civil The Herkimer County Personnel Department will hold the Civil Service Examination for police officer. For an application and detailed information go to www.herkimercounty.org or stop in the Herkimer County Personnel Office at 109 Mary Street, Suite 1304 in Herkimer.