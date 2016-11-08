This year Old Forge Ballet Co. has chosen Darby Bick to portray Clara and Asher Murray to be her brother Fritz in the company’s production of the “Nutcracker” ballet to be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Strand Theatre in Old Forge.

Eight-year-old Darby Bick has been dancing since the age of three with the Old Forge Ballet Co. She is the daughter of Steve Bick and Jennifer Hartsig. Her grandparents are Butch and Anne Hartsig of Old Forge. Six year old Asher Murray is in his second year of study with the company. He is the son of Terry and Erica Murray of Old Forge. His grandparents are Randy and Gail Murray of McKeever and Mike and Ellen Wilcox of Old Forge.

Clara is the heroine in the Hoffmann tale that takes place on Christmas Eve at the Stahlbaum house in the 1800s. They are hosting their annual Christmas party when the mysterious Godfather Drosselmeyer arrives. He presents life-size mechanical dolls that are the life of the party and gifts to his Godchildren. For Clara of a wooden Nutcracker and a stuffed mouse for Fritz. Fritz is jealous of his sister’s gift and tries to break the toy. Godfather comes to the rescue and Fritz is reprimanded for his stunt. Clara falls asleep after the party and her dream ensues. Nutcracker, Toy Soldiers, Mice and the Christmas tree grow to be more than life-size. Nutcracker and his soldiers win the battle with the Mouse Princess and her mice. Then Clara is lead into the Land of Snow and eventually to the Land of Sweets with her Prince by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. There they are entertained by a divertissement of dances from many lands including, Spain, India, Russia, China, and the ever popular Mother Ginger with her Bon Bons, Waltz of the Flowers and the Sugar Plum Fairy with her Cavalier.

Tickets will be available at the door. Call or email (315) 369-8721 or (315) 369-6273 oldforgeballet@roadrunner.com for more information.