Ryan and Molly Wynne are happy to announce the arrival of their daughter Clara Cedar Wynne, born May 15. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Clara is the granddaughter of Lew and Peg Payne of Remsen, and the first great-grandchild of Jim and Helen Payne of Inlet.
Clara and her parents reside in Woolwich, Maine.
The Adirondack Express - newspaper of the Old Forge Region and your best source for local news and information. Editorial Policy - The Adirondack Express accepts signed letters from readers and reserves the right to reject any advertisement, letter or news copy. Copyright Policy - The Adirondack Express retains all copyright ownership of advertisements created by its staff members. Advertising Claims - The Adirondack Express does not guarantee the accuracy of any claim made by any advertiser. Advertising Rates - Available on request.