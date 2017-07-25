Photo submitted

Ryan and Molly Wynne are happy to announce the arrival of their daughter Clara Cedar Wynne, born May 15. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Clara is the granddaughter of Lew and Peg Payne of Remsen, and the first great-grandchild of Jim and Helen Payne of Inlet.
Clara and her parents reside in Woolwich, Maine.