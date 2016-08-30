Classic vehicles from all over New York took over the parking lot of Arrowhead Park for the fourth annual Inlet Classic Car Cruise and Show sponsored by the Inlet Historical Society and organized by Leo Fadel on July 30. Raffles were held, door prizes were awarded, hot dogs were consumed, and a good time was had by all. Photos of all the cars can be found on Inlet Historical Society’s Facebook page.

People’s Choice Awards were handed out to:

Third place – Jim and Joan Snook of Forestport —1971 Chevy Pickup & Camper Trailer

Second place – Stu Irvin of New Hartford and Palmer’s Point — 1962 Buick Convertible

First place – Frank George of Strykersville — 1970 Dodge Convertible

Best in Show was awarded to Dan Hand of Williamstown — 1957 Chevrolet

The Inlet Historical Society would like to thank the following for their contributions towards the goodies bags, food and door prizes – Streetside Classics (Mike Fadel) of Charlotte, NC, The Tavern of Eagle Bay, Adirondack Bank of Old Forge, Price Chopper of Utica, and the following Inlet businesses: Adirondack Landscapes (Todd Marleau), Adirondack Shirt Factory, Inlet Department Store, French Louie ADK, Kalil’s Grocery, and The Wine Shop. We would also like to thank the following for their time and efforts: Mitch Lee, Adele Burnett, Lisa Gambacorta, Waddie Kalil, Thomas Levi, Adele Fadel, Linda Fadel, Karen Palmieri, Robert Agedol, Dave Ross, Joanne Vogan and Chad Cool.