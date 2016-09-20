CNY/Arts will offer a Grants Informational Seminar at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Judith Lowenstein Cohen Memorial Wing at the Old Forge Library. This seminar is free and open to the general public and will be presented by Elizabeth Lane of CNY/Arts to help with the grant application process. Register by e-mail to elane@cnyarts.org.

CNY/Arts provides financial support for arts activities throughout Central New York through competitive grant programs. One of these programs is the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, administered by CNY Arts in Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties. These grants are made possible with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.