Writers, songwriters, aspiring writers and members of the public are invited to share and read their own work or to come and enjoy readings by others at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Featured writer and emcee will be Aline Newman.

After attending several Old Forge Writers’ Workshops, Aline Alexander Newman began submitting her work to magazines. Dozens of rejections followed. But she kept at it, eventually publishing 250 stories and articles in over 20 different publications. Today Aline writes kids’ books for National Geographic. Her titles include four chapter books and two best-selling animal communication guides: “How To Speak Dog” and “How To Speak Cat.” “Rascally Rabbits” is Aline’s most recent release. In it, she tells the incredible true stories of some trouble-making bunnies, a problem pup, and Yellow-Yellow–an Adirondack black bear that lived on Mount Marcy. Her seventh book, called “Cat Tales,” is due out in April 2017.

Aline is a wife, mother, grandmother, and animal lover. She and her husband, Neil, divide their time between an old farmhouse in northern New York and a seasonal camp in the Adirondacks. They recently adopted an abandoned dog they found running scared on a country road. His name is Moose.

If you plan on participating on Open Mic Night call the Old Forge Library at (315) 369-6008 ahead of time so they may plan accordingly, but walk-ins are always welcome. These readings are held to inspire writers and create opportunities for regional writers to meet. They are co-sponsored by Adirondack Center for Writing.