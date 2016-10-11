Columbus Day Weekend was filled with fun as the Town of Webb School held their Columbus Day Float Parade on Friday, Oct.7. Students worked hard on building their floats and paraded them to North Street to tear them down for the bonfire. This year, the alumni game was put on hold because a transformer blew out during the bonfire presentation subsequently leaving the playing field with no lights to play. But the lights were up and running for tournament play the rest of the weekend.
— Photos by Cathy Bowsher
The Class of 2017 is happy with their Battleship float.
Jumanji came to life courtesy of the Class of 2019.
The Class of 2021 plays the game of Life with smiles on their faces.
The Freshman Class gets a clue on their float design with the Game of Clue theme.
Monopoly makes a nice colorful float for the sophomores.
King and Queen, Carter Kelly and Lauren Beckingham.
Floats are dismantled for the night’s bonfire.
Katie Ludwig, Fern Bailey, Alexis Hollister, Laura Levi, Emily Greene, Rachel Smith, Mackenzie LaPorte, and Paige Schweinsberg
Teammates look on as Noah Lamphear hugs his counterpart from the girls’ team.
The boys and girls teams, their faces lit by the bonfire, are ready for the festivities to begin.
It is a beautiful night in the Adirondacks for a bonfire.
Winners of the vote for this year’s best float goes to the Junior Class. The students worked hard on their Candy Land Float.