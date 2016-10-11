Columbus Day Weekend was filled with fun as the Town of Webb School held their Columbus Day Float Parade on Friday, Oct.7. Students worked hard on building their floats and paraded them to North Street to tear them down for the bonfire. This year, the alumni game was put on hold because a transformer blew out during the bonfire presentation subsequently leaving the playing field with no lights to play. But the lights were up and running for tournament play the rest of the weekend.

— Photos by Cathy Bowsher