The annual David R. Leach Memorial Soccer Tournament is ready to go again this year as the lights are ready and the teams are ready to perform.

As usual, there are no changes to be made as it has proven to be a success every year. There will be a parade on Friday, Oct. 7, down Main Street beginning around 3:30 p.m. At approximately 7 p.m. the bonfire will be lit and coaches will talk about their teams as they introduce each member. After the bonfire, the annual alumni game will take place under the new lights.

Saturday, Oct. 8, the games begin. The price of admission will hold at $2 for adults and $1 for students. The junior class will be serving their usual array of food and drink for the fans who I hope will rely on the class for their supplies.

The game schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 8

1 p.m. (G) Watertown IHC vs. Adirondack

3 p.m. (B) Carthage vs. Blessed Virgin Mary

5 p.m. (G) Bolton Landing vs. Old Forge

7 p.m. (B) Utica Academy of Science vs. Old Forge

Sunday, Oct. 9

1 p.m. Girls Consolation Game

3 p.m. Boys Consolation Game

5 p.m. Girls Championship Game

7 p.m. Boys Championship Game

Monday, Oct. 10 will be a rain or snow day if necessary. The game schedule will be the same but, the times will be a 10 a.m.., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

I’ll see you at the games and lets hope we have some great weather to go along with some great games.