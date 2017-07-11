Photo submitted The Blitz Buggy was a homemade fire fighting truck that helped put out fires in and around Old Forge. You can learn more about the history of Old Forge on July 18.

Come to see and hear about “Faces From the Past” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd.
Dr. Dick Lindsay will share a power point presentation of photos, showcasing the local community and its members. He has compiled this collection over the years. Lindsay and his brothers grew up in Old Forge and are Town of Webb School graduates. His father, affectionately known by locals as “Dr. Bob,” practiced medicine in Old Forge from the early 1920s until his death in 1975. Dick’s grandmother, R. Ella Lindsay, was instrumental in helping to establish the Old Forge Library in 1914.