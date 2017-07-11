Come to see and hear about “Faces From the Past” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd.

Dr. Dick Lindsay will share a power point presentation of photos, showcasing the local community and its members. He has compiled this collection over the years. Lindsay and his brothers grew up in Old Forge and are Town of Webb School graduates. His father, affectionately known by locals as “Dr. Bob,” practiced medicine in Old Forge from the early 1920s until his death in 1975. Dick’s grandmother, R. Ella Lindsay, was instrumental in helping to establish the Old Forge Library in 1914.