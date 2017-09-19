by Stan Ernst

I’m a big talker. I’ve always prided myself in defying the odds and doing things my way. Eat, drink and be merry; that’s me. Neil Young said it; “I’d rather burn out than fade away, my, my, hey, hey.”

On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 27, my philosophy was tested. I got outta bed to my normal routine of [email protected], shower and shave. I went to the kitchen for an over-easy egg and raisin bread toast. I sat down in my recliner to sip my coffee and catch-up on our infantile President’s most recent shenanigans. But something wasn’t right.

I felt “funny.” I speculated that it was indigestion; but the heartburn persisted for a half hour. I felt weak and a tad groggy. Deb and I had planned to kayak Sagamore Lake that morning with Kathy Riehle. I called back to Deb and she came to the living room to see what was up. I told her that I didn’t feel like kayaking and, in fact, would she mind calling 911. Thoughts of my younger brother Ken dying of a heart attack in early June was omnipresent. Deb stayed rock steady, called 911 and pulled me out a change of underwear. Automatically pack a clean pair of underwear whenever you dial 911.

Next thing I saw was the Inlet meat wagon pulling into our driveway with its pretty red lights flashing. In came George Peterson, Sara Dew and Bill Hill to check my vitals. These folks are volunteers who freely share their time and lifesaving skills with their community. I was grateful they had come to check me out. After determining my vitals they politely asked if I wanted to go to Utica. I assure you my friends that this was a rhetorical question. I said I’m familiar with St. E’s where I went with a blood clot years ago. George and Bill got me on the gurney and into the ambulance. They had to lug my lard-ass down three steps onto the sidewalk; no easy task.

Deb said she’d be right behind us as they hauled me down to the Inlet Fire House to take aboard Corky Risley from Raquette Lake. Corky teaches school in Utica and he’s qualified to conduct more advanced medical tests on us stricken victims. He slipped a nitro pill under my tongue and began monitoring my vitals while communicating with the coronary unit at St. E’s. I was alert for the hour and a half ride to Utica and chatted with my saviors in the back of the bouncing ambulance. It was kinda like flying in an old Navy Beechcraft UC-45J aircraft. The most notable part of the ride was that an outta state SUV was drafting us and using the ambulance to cut off traffic that had respectfully moved to the side like law-abiding citizens. The ambulance staff was pissed and reported the butthead’s license number to the State Police. What the hell’s wrong with some people?

When we reached St. E’s I was wheeled in by the Inlet heroes and handed off to the St. E’s cardiac staff. My only recollections are bypassing ER and being wheeled directly into an OR prep area. Two nurses, Eva and Amy, shaved me from face to toe and prepped me. Amy asked if I wanted to keep a goatee; I said take it all. I remember meeting my Anesthesiologist, Dr. Marhamati, around 12:30 p.m. and then it was lights out. Meanwhile, my surgeon, Dr. Cahill, was informing Deb that I had a heart attack which produced a blood clot. The emergency was that my main coronary artery was 99 percent blocked. I required a balloon and triple bypass. The procedure began at 3 p.m. and ended around 7 p.m. I awoke while staff was removing my breathing tube. I was now in the care of the competent and compassionate cardiac ICU nurses starting with Tasha. Dr. Cahill informed Deb that the surgery was successful because I had a strong heart and some good veins for the bypasses. If I made it through the first six hours, I was probably good to go. Guess what; I made it.

I gotta thank the cardiac ICU angels that I can remember starting with Tasha and Jessie. They called me “Honey” and treated me like royalty. They also brought me pain meds when needed. Jessie washed my greasy hair. There was also Sam, Samantha, Jolene, Mary Magdalene and Shelby from Old Forge. There were the resolute lady drill sergeants from rehab who made me get up and walk and technicians who helped me wipe my butt. I was a train wreck for five days protecting my broken sternum at all cost. Not to forget Deb the Old Forge Kinney’s Pharmacist who’s always helpful in time of need. Having wife Deb as my primary care giver is beyond providential; she’s number one ichiban.

True story; the dietician put one Old Milwaukee beer on my lunch and dinner menu. She asked me if I drank alcohol and I told her four beers a day. Staff automatically doubles what you tell them so she was positive that I drank eight and would go into alcohol withdrawal any second. I told attending staff to take it home with them. Only my cousin Scott, Dean of Doors at SU, can tolerate Old Milwaukee beer.

Looky, here’s my dilemma. I abused my body for 72 years before I needed a triple bypass. I assume that since Dr. Cahill did such a great job repairing the damage, I can go another 72 before I need another one; right? Or, as “Otto the German” said one day in the ICU, moderation will buy me another twenty years. I feel I owe those intrepid souls on the Inlet VES, the St. E’s cardiac surgical team, the ICU nurses and Deb at least an attempt at moderation. Regardless of which path I take, I’ll probably end up getting “runned over by a damned old train.”

PS: Pierre’s on his way over for a sit-to. Maybe he’ll grab me a Dogfish Head 60 Minute from my beer fridge. I always follow my dietician’s orders.