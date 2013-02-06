So when my boy children were tiny little folks they were very scheduled and agreeable. I bathed and clothed them and fed them and put them into their cribs for the napping; in turn, they cooed and smiled and closed their eyes readily. They went to sleep in their own beds at night and stayed there through the night. Oh, but they were easy little people to manage for about ten months, at which time they removed their socks and used their tiny, sweaty little feet as leverage to escape the crib. That’s when I discovered the magic of baby gates. They could do all the crib climbing they wanted, but would still be trapped in the cocoon of their baby-proofed room. There were outlet covers and drawer locks and absolutely no cords on curtains. There were no small parts for choking and there was a monitor allowing me to hear all the goings on.

Now I have a tiny girl child that has crowned herself Queen of my universe and has decided that she makes the rules and we, as her subjects, should follow them. Her crib is in the master bedroom which is fitting as she considers herself the master. It is in there because of the distant location of her room in the house. This is due to Murphy’s Law: when you finish an addition on your house, the last finished detail of said addition will be immediately followed by another child. So she, the Queen, has a delightfully cozy and spacious crib with flannel sheets and cozy blankies. It has white noise and soothing aquarium and mobile and kick and play piano. It’s like the penthouse crib. It has every and any thing a five month old person could desire.

Well, here is what her majesty desires. She wants to be in the middle of the king sized bed. She wants to outstretch her arms so she might touch the arms of both her parents while she is snoozing. She wants the blankets up to the middle of her chest, but no higher, and wants to prop her feet against her mother and wiggle her toes in her sleep. She wants her personal snack machine close at hand so she might roll over in the night and have a drink should she find herself parched at three in the morning. When she is sound asleep and deposited into her crib, she will open her eyes and peer through the rungs with a, “How dare you?” look. She will not cry, but will complain. She will sing to herself, kick her covers off, throw her pacifier overboard, and wait for rescue. The child will plead to be saved and will resist comforting until she is placed back in the middle of the big bed. Then she will smile sweetly and close her eyes. The princess is also keenly aware of her mother’s whereabouts at all times. She knows when I leave a room, despite being in a sound sleep; I’m fairly certain she has some sort of GPS locator implanted in me. She tracks my every move.

The preceding activities cause me to be in a quasi-sleep all of the time. I must be aware of her location and keep her from pillows and from being rolled on. Her father is hanging off of a cliff on his side of the bed, but is asleep from what I can tell. She does not want to be wet for one single second while getting her beauty rest and will let you, (me) know the very second her diaper situation needs to be remedied. I cannot complain, though, as she is a healthy baby and is thriving along with bringing us all immense joy. She is a very happy and smiley little person, probably because she gets such a wonderful night’s sleep on her king sized Tempurpedic mattress.