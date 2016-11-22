By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Police consolidation in any small community can have a positive effect on the productiveness of a police force.

The Police Consolidation Committee that represents the Town of Inlet and the Town of Old Forge, met to discuss merging the two police departments, “Essentially, The Inlet Police Department and the Old Forge Police Department would be combining staff, equipment, and vehicles,”said Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey.

During the Inlet Town Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the board discussed progress of the police consolidation action, “We have been told that we should contact our Secretary of State Rossana Rosado for guidance in this matter,”said Frey. The board plans to do so.

A police force consolidation or shared services agreement can create a larger police force that can give more consistency in services to the community, “Cost-savings from the shared services and efficiencies lead to increased revenue streams for the municipalities,”said Laz Benitez, New York Department of State press representative.

Dispatch communication is a system of call talkers that relays distress calls to the right departments, many having to repeat their emergency to each dispatch before finding the right department. With consolidation, the information will be taken into one department, saving valuable time. One of the problems with a consolidation between the Town of Webb Police and the Town of Inlet PD is that the departments are in two different counties. This makes shared services more complicated.

Although plans are still in the early stages of progress, the Police Consolidation Committee will continue to meet and reach out to Secretary of State Rossana Rosado and her office for further guidance on how to proceed.