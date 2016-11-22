Community Bank N.A. President and CEO Mark Tryniski announced that the bank has been named the title sponsor for the 2017 Empire State Winter Games.

The partnership will support the community-driven, multi-day sporting event, which is expected to have a nearly $3 million economic impact on the region.

“Community Bank is proud to support the 2017 Empire State Winter Games, which continue to promote tourism and economic development in our communities,” Tryniski said. “The games have a profound impact on both our region and the participants, and I am excited to see what the 2017 event brings.”

The 37th Empire State Winter Games will continue to benefit from significant momentum gained in the 2016 competition. New sports venues combined with much greater awareness are now paired with a powerful partnership with Community Bank N.A. Sport venues are located in Lake Placid, Wilmington, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Malone and Paul Smiths.

ESWG officials expect an increase in audience and excitement, as well as more participants in all sports, from the classics, such as figure skating, to the more avant garde big air and snow bike competitions. New in 2017, a “Marathon Skate” event on Mirror Lake and significant increases in adaptive sports of all kinds will be added to the schedule.

“Coming on the heels of a successful re-launch of the ESWGs in 2016, this partnership with CBNA, as well as an overwhelming level of support from the entire North Country community, ensures that 2107 will be the most exciting and successful year ever,” Executive Director Tait Wardlaw said. “The games are truly a reflection of the enthusiasm and true sense of cooperation that everyone has for our regional winter sports.”

The Empire State Winter Games bring together more than 1,900 athletes from across New York and beyond to compete in 19 winter sports at various venues in the North Country and Adirondack regions. The 37th games will take place Feb. 2-5.

“The addition of Community Bank as part of the ESWG coalition is great news,” said Senator Betty Little. “It is inspirational to see that the Games continue to both honor the event’s significant heritage and to grow and evolve.”

For more information about the Empire State Winter Games, visit empirestatewintergames.com