Community Bank N.A. presents $5,000 donation to Old Forge Little League
The new field will be located on North Street in Old Forge and include new infield grass, infield clay, pitcher’s mounds and bases. In addition to hosting Little League games, the field will be used for all-star games, tournaments, and other baseball and softball teams.
Community Bank N.A.’s second installment check will be presented in 2018.
For more information on Old Forge Little League or to make a donation to the cause, contact Old Forge Little League President David Aliasso at (315) 369-8016.