Community Bank N.A. recently presented Old Forge Little League with the first of two $5,000 installment checks to help fund a new baseball field for the organization. The team currently shares a field with the town of Webb school teams.The new field will be located on North Street in Old Forge and include new infield grass, infield clay, pitcher’s mounds and bases. In addition to hosting Little League games, the field will be used for all-star games, tournaments, and other baseball and softball teams.Community Bank N.A.’s second installment check will be presented in 2018.For more information on Old Forge Little League or to make a donation to the cause, contact Old Forge Little League President David Aliasso at (315) 369-8016.