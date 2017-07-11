“Elvis” will perform at the lakefront

The Summer Concert Series held on the Old Forge Lakefront on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. will feature Joe Angerosa and The Elvis Show, on July 16.

Angerosa has been performing an Elvis tribute for over 35 years. The Utica native has been dubbed “the best Elvis this side of the Mississippi.” His performances, well over 500 to date, have taken him to such places as Las Vegas, Canada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Memphis, and each and every performance has received critical acclaim.

Everyone is welcome for this free concert and all should bring a chair or a blanket.

The rain location will be the Hiltebrant Recreation Center Pavilion on North Street.

43rd annual Antique and Vintage Show and Sale in Old Forge on July 22-23

A staple of summer in Old Forge, the annual Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale will be returning for the 43rd consecutive year on July 22. The show will take place at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street and will be in open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Featuring over fifty unique dealers and vendors with a range of products including antiques and collectibles, furniture, Adirondack-themed camp decor, oriental rugs, jewelry, books, postcards, and sporting goods.

To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.

Author and illustrator will be at Adirondack Reader

Author, Richard Barrett and illustrator, Gayle Cleveland, will be at The Adirondack Reader in Inlet for a book signing of three children’s books from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

“Farmer Fred Feeds His Friends,” “The Owl Takes Flight Tonight” and “V is for Victory” offer stories about sharing, overcoming fear of the night and working together. Come meet the writers.

Library starts Cookbook Club

The Old Forge Library is cooking up something fresh and new. Do you love to try new recipes? Are you looking for a new challenge? Join the library’s Cookbook Club today! This month members will be cooking recipes from “Six Seasons: a New Way with Vegetables” by Joshua McFadden.

To sign up for the club, stop by the circulation desk to choose your recipe. It’s simple: prepare the recipe at home and bring it to share and discuss with all. Members will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at the library at 220 Crosby Blvd.

Adirondack Canoe Classic ‘The 90 Miler’ applications are available

The Adirondack Canoe Classic will take place Sept. 8 – 10. Applications are now available. The event is open to a maximum of 250 canoes, guide boats, kayaks and voyageur canoes. The entry deadline is July 20.

The Adirondack Watershed Alliance works with the Central Adirondack Association, The NYSDEC, The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the municipalities and businesses along the Adirondack Canoe Route, numerous civic organizations and businesses to support more than 600 paddlers and their support crews.

For an application, to volunteer or to become a sponsor of the 35th annual 90 mile adventure contact Brian McDonnell at (518) 891-2744 or [email protected]