Voter registration May 11

Voter Registration will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the TOW UFSD School Library hallway. Town of Webb residents who are currently not registered on the county voter registration roll for the Town of Webb UFSD are required to appear and personally register in order to be eligible to vote in the school district voting on Tuesday, May 16. Registration status may be confirmed by calling Diane Kull, District Clerk, at (315) 369-3222 extension 2102.

Voter qualifications as set forth in the Education Law are as follows: Must be a citizen of the United States; Must be 18 years of age or older; Must be a resident of the District for 30 days prior to the meeting/election; Must not be an adjudged to be mentally incompetent, as defined under Education Law 5-106; Must be a registered School District Voter since Voter Registration, as provided under Education Law 20104, has been adopted and enacted by the Board of Education.

The Budget Vote will take place from 2-9 p.m. on May 16 at the Town of Webb UFSD gymnasium.



Bike safety clinic May 12

The annual Bicycle Safety Clinic for children pre K-6th grades will be held at the Old Forge Library from 2:15-3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Town of Webb Police Officer Kevin Birtle will conduct the safety clinic to discuss road signs and hand signals. Also taking part will be Ted Christodaro from Pedals and Petals in Inlet who will inspect bicycles and supervise the mechanical station.

Refreshments will be provided by Donna Myers and the Old Forge Fire Department Auxiliary.

Advance registration is not required.

Food Sense orders due

Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for May. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The May package consists of pork tenderloin, chicken drumsticks, crab cakes, ground beef, hot dogs, fresh macaroni salad, pork and beans, beef and vegetable soup, frozen green beans, frozen strawberries, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: chicken tender fritters, Italian meatballs, onion rings, turkey burgers, Italian sausage, Philly steak Hot Pockets, and a protein box (contains chicken breast, haddock fillets, ground turkey, beef sandwich steaks, and bologna).

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, May 11. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, May 26 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.

Webb Way dinner is scheduled

The Webb Way Committee is hosting a dinner in the Town of Webb School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. There will be take out available.

The dinner will be served by Town of Webb School faculty, administration, and staff. The cost is $6 for a dinner or $4 for a dinner for children age 8 and under. The maximum charge per family is $20.

The Webb Way is a Kindergarten through grade 12 program which rewards students for following the school’s motto of, “Be Responsible, Be Respectful, Love to Learn, Achieve Excellence.” Students who follow this motto are rewarded with written rewards from faculty, administration, and staff in the shape of Ice Cubes and Chain Links. The money raised from the dinner all goes back to the students in the form of rewards.

Ideas for rewards are always welcome. If you would like to share some or would like to be part of this committee which is a joint school and community member committee, please contact Mrs. Judy Ehrensbeck during school hours at (315) 369-3222.

Tuesday, May 16, is also the school budget vote. Come support this school wide program when you come in to vote.