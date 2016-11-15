The Webb Way announces their annual Holiday wreath sale

The Town of Webb Union Free School District’s Webb Way group is selling wreaths to support its positive reinforcement program.

Wreaths are 22 inches in diameter and come with a red holiday bow. Orders may be place by emailing Judy Ehrensbeck at school, jehrensb@towschool.org, or by calling school at (315) 369-3222.

The cost per wreath is $15 which includes sales tax. Orders must be received by Nov. 22, and pre-ordered wreaths may be picked up in the school’s gym lobby on Nov. 29 between 2 and 4:30 p.m.

YWCA gearing up Adopt-A-Family Program

YWCA Mohawk Valley is in search of elves and secret Santas who are looking to spread a little holiday cheer this Yuletide season. Approximately 50 to 70 victims and survivors of domestic will be seeking refuge from YWCA shelters or transitional housing programs for the holidays. These women, children and men placed throughout emergency and transitional shelters will be relying on the YWCA to make sure their holiday is filled with as many happy memories as possible, given the circumstances they face.

The YWCA cannot do it alone. Adopt-A-Family is a great way to come together as a community to help those in need.

Domestic violence does not go on holiday during this festive time of year, if anything, the pressures of the holidays increase the risk of domestic violence. Victims grab their children and flee for safety, often with nothing but the clothes they are wearing.

YWCA MV is seeking supporters who wish to adopt a family. Supporters can reach out as individuals or as part of a group, or on behalf of their office, business, agency, organization or club. Once a family has been assigned, a list of items requested will be handed out to the shoppers. These items must then be returned unwrapped and with the amount of gift wrap needed to wrap the presents. Volunteers at YWCA MV will handle the wrapping and delivery.

For more information, contact Tara Day at tday@ywcamv.org or fax at (315) 339-5379, by Nov. 11. Shoppers will be notified by email or phone prior to Nov. 23.

Help make this holiday a happy one, free from stress and worry by taking part in Adopt-A-Family.

Relay For Life of the North Country Holds Calendar Raffle

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the North Country may still be six months away. But, the fight against cancer goes on year round. So, the volunteers involved with planning the annual event have been working to produce a special calendar raffle to raise funds now for the annual event.

The 12 Days of Relay calendar features a variety of donated prizes from many area businesses and individuals divided into 12 different days. Supporters can purchase a calendar for a $5 donation to the 2017 Relay For Life and be entered to win each day. Drawings begin on Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 12.

Prizes include U-Cut Christmas tree from Trenton Farms, gift certificates to Apple Blossom Florist and Great American, day passes for Enchanted Forest Water Safari, half gallon of Mercer’s ice cream each month for a year, passes to the NYS Woodsmen’s field days, gift certificate to Billy’s restaurant in Old Forge, movie passes to the Strand Theatre in Old Forge, oil change at Crill’s, overnight stay with dinner at Vernon Downs and much more.

Anyone interested in getting a calendar can contact any Relay For Life team captain or call Bob Elinskas at the American cancer Society at (315) 724-8126, x208 or e-mail Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org. Entries and donations must be turned in by Nov. 27 to be included in the drawing.

