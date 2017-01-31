Want to see your design on this year’s Community Pride Day shirt? Your challenge is to create a t-shirt design that illustrates what community pride means to you. One lucky winner will have their design on the 2017 Community Pride Day shirts given to the over 1,000 volunteers who will show up to clean up the streets on Wednesday, May 3.

The contest is open to all ninth grade students in the following schools: Town of Webb UFSD, Long Lake CSD, Indian Lake CSD and Lake Pleasant CSD.

The deadline to enter is March 7, at 11:59 p.m. The Community Pride Day committee will recruit judges who will judge the designs based on creativity and originality. The judges will narrow the entries down to a few finalists. The finalists’ designs will be posted on Inlet’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/inletny) for public voting. The voting will run from March 14 to April 4. One design will be deemed a winner based on the highest vote count. The winner will be announced on April 5.

Guidelines: Entries must be smaller than 15MB in size. The design must not exceed 8” x 11”. Design will be printed in one color. T-shirt designs work best when you use simple, iconic imagery and strong, clear lines/edges rather than things that are shaded or photos images. All submissions are suggested to be in vector PDF or EPS format.

Entries must be emailed to info@inletny.com. State your name, your phone number and the school you attend in the email. Design must not violate copyright laws. By entering, contestants warrant that each submission is their own original creation and that no entry infringes on another contestant or person’s rights. Any use of any photo, drawing, images or elements created by any other person is strictly prohibited and will result in disqualification. By submitting an entry, contestant acknowledges that his/her entry may be posted on InletNY.com and shared on Inlet’s Facebook page.

Contact Adele Burnett at (315) 357-5501 or info@inletny.com for more information.