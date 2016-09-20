The Inlet Community Church will again be taking a group of community members to Mexico to help build an orphanage. All are welcome to come on the trip with the group. The trip will be April 8-15 this year and the cost is approximately $1,300 per person and that includes the plane ticket, lodging, food, and work materials. All ages are welcome and anyone interested in coming can hear more by emailing John Swick at johnnyswick@gmail.com or coming to an informational meeting at Inlet Community Church. The meetings will take place at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, following the 10:15 am service and at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Both meetings will be at Inlet Community Church, 12 South Shore Road, Inlet.