The Compassionate Friends of the Mohawk Valley is hosting their second annual “Walk to Remember” on Sept. 17, at Griffiss Park, in Rome.

There will be a brief opening ceremony at noon and the walk will follow immediately after. Melissa Kehler of The Good News Center in Utica will be the opening ceremony speaker. The walk, approximately two miles long, will start from the Hampton Inn; participants may walk any portion of the route.

Registration is required for the event and a registration form can be obtained by contacting Stacey Borst at stacey.borst @yahoo.com or by calling her at (315) 271-6822. There is no charge for the walk, but donations will be accepted for our future outreach efforts. Donations may also be mailed to: The Compassionate Friends of the Mohawk Valley, P.O.Box 493, Whitesboro, New York 13492.

Sign in for the event will be from 10: 30-11: 45 a.m. at The Hampton Inn. The walk is open to the public.