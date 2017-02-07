The Town of Webb School Music Department will be presenting a combined concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the TOW gymnasium.

This concert will feature the Senior Band, Senior Chorus, Junior Band, Junior Chorus, and Stage Band. The concert will begin with an arrangement of “America the Beautiful,” by the Junior Band and Senior Chorus. Other recognizable pieces include, the Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Come Fly with Me,” “The Theme from Mission Impossible,” and a medley of Disney favorites.

The choirs are under the direction of Jed Kovalovsky and the bands are under Emily Herrmann. This concert is free and open to the public. Mark your calendars.