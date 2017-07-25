The Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council has announced that Daniel Meyer will be the guest conductor for the 19th “An Evening with the Symphony” in Inlet. This year’s concert by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and tickets are now on sale at the Inlet and Old Forge information offices.Meyer has been described as a powerhouse on the podium and a dynamic personality with a passion for music making. As music director of the Asheville Symphony and Erie Philharmonic, conductor Daniel Meyer has reinvigorated both orchestras with his innovative programs, engaging presence, and keen musical intellect.In March 2015, Meyer curated and led the inaugural Amadeus Festival with the Asheville Symphony, a sold out week of film, lectures, community events, and concerts featuring Emmanuel Ax — an extension of his longtime dedication to music education and community involvement.A native of Cleveland, Meyer Studied conducting at the Hochschule für Musik in Vienna as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, and is a graduate of Denison University and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. He composed and conducted works for ensembles at both schools, including a Stabat Mater for soprano, chorus and orchestra. At Boston University, Meyer received the Orchestral Conducting Honors Award and at Aspen was awarded the prestigious Conducting Prize from David Zinman. He is the new Director of Orchestral Activities at Duquesne University.