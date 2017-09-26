Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Emily Martz, Brad Fox and Jerry Dupuis.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Emily Martz, a Democrat who is running for the 21st Congressional District seat currently held by Elise Stefanik, attended Inlet’s Fall Festival on Sept. 17. She says that these visits are very important as they allow her to speak one-on-one with voters and to find out what their concerns are.

“I love this, I love meeting with people and talking to them. I learn so much from everyone’s stories, it’s invaluable,” said Martz.

Martz graduated from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and has her bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in political science. She has worked in economic development extensively as a deputy director at the Adirondack North Country Association. Martz says that she is passionate about economic development and has formulated plans to help the area.

“We need workforce training and education programs that prepare students for the 21st century jobs. We need to create policies that help local people and small businesses. Federal grants are often tied to how many people a business will employ, but in areas like ours we’re not going to have many businesses that employ 20 people. We need policies in place that will support these small employers that make up so much of our local economy,” said Martz.

Healthcare is another issue that Martz has heard about time and again since she embarked on her campaign. She says that people are expressing frustration to her and say that the system isn’t working. Martz wants to work on bringing healthcare costs down and increase good outcomes. She says that health insurance choices are driving other economic decisions too.

“We lose a lot of people to outside the area because benefits are better. We have a lot of people who leave their hometowns and move so that they can get jobs with the state that have good insurance benefits,” said Martz.

When asked about what she has been most surprised about as she travels around the district talking to voters, she says, “How deep the feeling of being left behind was, by the economic system and by the last election. And how much people want positive change.”

Martz wants to convince voters that she is the person that they should elect to bring about that positive change.

“I was raised to earn what I need and help others along the way, and that is what I will do in Washington,” Martz said. “I understand the local challenges and I want to help create policies that will help people. We need a representative who represents us and will work for the local people. The biggest challenge that I face is the money in politics. It takes control out of the hand of the people and confuses the vote. It keeps our representatives from representing us.”

The last Webb student to be accepted into Conference All-State was Margaret Kelly in 2009. Congratulations to Ryan.