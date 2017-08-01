Sadie and Matthew Wilson enjoy yummy treats in the sunshine.

Sadie and Matthew Wilson enjoy yummy treats in the sunshine.

Claire Hayes sandwiches in a little advertising.

Claire Hayes sandwiches in a little advertising.

Photos by Laura Rubyor

View held its annual Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 28. Mercer’s Ice Cream was served in handcrafted bowls to happy consumers. There was live music and a demonstration of the potter’s art by Chris Amar.