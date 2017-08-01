Sadie and Matthew Wilson enjoy yummy treats in the sunshine.
Claire Hayes sandwiches in a little advertising.
Photos by Laura Rubyor
View held its annual Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 28. Mercer’s Ice Cream was served in handcrafted bowls to happy consumers. There was live music and a demonstration of the potter’s art by Chris Amar.
The Adirondack Express - newspaper of the Old Forge Region and your best source for local news and information. Editorial Policy - The Adirondack Express accepts signed letters from readers and reserves the right to reject any advertisement, letter or news copy. Copyright Policy - The Adirondack Express retains all copyright ownership of advertisements created by its staff members. Advertising Claims - The Adirondack Express does not guarantee the accuracy of any claim made by any advertiser. Advertising Rates - Available on request.