The Old Forge Library held its annual Halloween costume contest on Friday, Oct. 27. All ages came out in their Halloween finery and enjoyed refreshments and company. Here are the photos of the winners.
Creepy clown, Seamus Birtle, took top honor in the ages 6-10 category.
Power Ranger sisters, Elsa and Heidi Klaiber, won the group division.
In the babies’ division, tiny unicorn Lydia Parent won.
Roller derby girl won first place in ages 11-17 competition.
Wayland Ross is Marshall Paw and also the winner of the ages 3-5 division.
Whooo is the winner of the adult division? Claire Hayes is a hoot.
