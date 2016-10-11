The Town of Webb USFD announced the opening of the Mental Health Services that are now available each Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. in the building. This service is available to all Town of Webb UFSD students as well as community members after school hours.

Any parent who would like to refer their child may contact Principal John Swick at the school or call The Neighborhood Center directly at (315) 272-2700. Community members who would like to schedule an appointment can call The Neighborhood Center directly at (315) 272-2723.

Appointments are being scheduled now starting Oct. 11, and will continue throughout the year. Students will be able to attend and take the 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. bus home after an appointment. This will be the first mental health resource of its kind for school counselors and administration to refer students to for therapy in Northern Herkimer County. There will be a counselor dedicated to the satellite clinic who recently moved into the area, Megan Heeder-Megan.