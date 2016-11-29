By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The 2017 tentative budget for Herkimer County has been posted for review on the county’s website. The proposed total budget appropriations for 2017 is $99,037,671 compared to last year’s total of $98,486,155. The difference of $551,516 reflects a 0.56 percent increase from last year’s budget.

An appropriation is the act of setting aside money for a specific purpose, according to Investopedia. The county appropriates funds to divvy out cash to the specific departments in need.

Appropriations include, legislature, judicial, finance, staff, share services, education, community services, and more.

The proposed tax levy for 2017 is at $26,498,551, which reflects a 1.13 percent of total tax rate for the county. A tax levy is the amount in property taxes the county needs to collect to balance its budget after accounting for all other revenue.

For more information about of the tentative budget for Herkimer County visit, herkimercounty.org.