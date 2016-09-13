09132016_90news1M. Lisa Monroe – Paddlers wait to start their leg of the Adirondack Canoe Classic. The 90 Miler took off from the Old Forge Lakefront on Friday, Sept. 9. More than 500 paddlers from all over the world take part in the race which stretches for 90 miles along the Fulton Chain from Old Forge Pond to Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.