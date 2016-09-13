M. Lisa Monroe – Paddlers wait to start their leg of the Adirondack Canoe Classic. The 90 Miler took off from the Old Forge Lakefront on Friday, Sept. 9. More than 500 paddlers from all over the world take part in the race which stretches for 90 miles along the Fulton Chain from Old Forge Pond to Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.
The Adirondack Express - newspaper of the Old Forge Region and your best source for local news and information. Editorial Policy - The Adirondack Express accepts signed letters from readers and reserves the right to reject any advertisement, letter or news copy. Copyright Policy - The Adirondack Express retains all copyright ownership of advertisements created by its staff members. Advertising Claims - The Adirondack Express does not guarantee the accuracy of any claim made by any advertiser. Advertising Rates - Available on request.