The Raquette Lake Parents Teachers and Friends will sponsor the 27th annual Arts and Crafts Fair at the Raquette Lake School on Route 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. This is a juried show with all items being displayed for sale the work of the exhibitor on site, the majority of whom reside in the Adirondack Park.Adirondack artists exhibiting include Fawn Ridge Pottery of Chestertown and South Bay Jewelry of Raquette Lake. Lis Barsuglia-Madsen is back with her hand woven clothing, rugs and accessories. Other exhibitors include Bob Montesano photography and David “R.C.” Oster’s pen and ink drawings of historic buildings and Adirondack scenes. Toni Rudd will be selling her delicious homemade jams and jellies and Carol Milliman-Estes will be selling the famous Milliman homemade fudge. Kent Menges will be displaying his wrought iron work ‘Adironstix’. New to this year’s show is Nancy Pulling Best with her children’s books and Ken Stanton with rustic Adirondack furniture.Other items for sale this year include stained glass, alcohol inks on tiles, vases and yupo.There will be a Chinese raffle with items donated by the exhibitors and the drawings will take place at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. You need not be present to win.All proceeds of the raffle will be donated to North Country Life Flight, a free, not-for-profit critical care air rescue service serving the Adirondacks.The show is held inside the school and will go on rain or shine.Support your local and regional artists and find a truly distinctive gift for yourself, friend or family member.