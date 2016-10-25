The 40th Herkimer County Arts & Crafts Fair will be held at Herkimer College on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

This long-established fine arts and crafts fair, presented by the Herkimer County College Foundation, began 40 years ago and has grown to be one of the largest and well-respected in New York State. With more than 140 vendors expected, the juried show features top artisans showcasing their works including pottery, gourmet foods, wood working, textiles, weaving, oil painting, soaps, jewelry and more. Pride of New York producers and select New York State wineries will also be showcasing their products during this two-day event.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $4. The campus is handicapped accessible, with plenty of free parking available directly adjacent to the show. There is easy access off NYS Thruway exit 30. Cafeteria services are available during the fair.

For more information, visit www.herkimer.edu/ac.