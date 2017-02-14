Teens and tweens are invited to go cross country skiing at Adirondack Woodcraft Camp from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Meet at Mountainman for fitting of gear and meeting rides at 5 p.m. sharp. There will be no charge to students for rental gear. Be sure to dress warmly. Rides will be provided from Mountainman to Woodcraft and back at 9 p.m.
At Woodcraft there will be time for soup, sweets and cocoa in a nice warm cabin. Contact Mandy or Katie Huber by Wednesday, Feb. 15, so that they can arrange for needed gear and rides. To get a field trip form sent to you or if your parent would like to drive teens to Woodcraft call Wende Woods at (315) 369-5691.
This event is happily sponsored by Inlet Community Church.
Cross country skiing planned for teens and tweens
