Dan Berggren will perform during Inlet’s “Sunsets by the Lake” Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset. The rain location is Fern Park Pavilion.Dan Berggren has been collecting, writing and singing folk music of the Adirondacks for the past 30 years. He grew up in the mountains on the land farmed by his mother’s family and worked in the woods on a forest ranger’s crew and a survey crew. Hearing stories and songs from local friends and neighbors, Dan has developed a style that captures the spirit of the mountains.His music has been featured nationally on public radio and television, earning praise from near and far, including Vermont Public Radio and Radio Logatec.Dan is professor emeritus of audio and radio studies at the State University of New York College at Fredonia, where he received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1992. In that same year the New York State Outdoor Education Association presented him with its Art and Literary Award. Dan was recognized in 2001 by St. Lawrence University as a Distinguished Alumnus, by the Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks with its Heritage Award and most recently, he was the recipient of the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Education Award.Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports and Eugene Melnyczuk.