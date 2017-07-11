Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn will perform during Inlet’s “Sunsets by the Lake” Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset with us. The rain location is Fern Park Pavilion.Dan Duggan and Peggy Lynn are celebrating 10 years of marriage and 15 years of performing together. With a newly released album titled Esperance, named for their farm in Red Creek, they showcase a few of their favorite genres: distinctive original songs, acoustic jazz standards, and instrumentals, both poignant and driving. Peggy’s talent for moving lyrics and Dan’s knack for unique, tasteful arrangements make this recording a fitting culmination of their composing and performing experience.Dan and Peggy combine original and traditional songs and tunes with masterful harmonies and inventive arrangements. On stage, their enthusiasm and humor charm audiences. The couple’s gift of insight is matched with dynamic songwriting and instrumental virtuosity.Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association and Eugene Melnyczuk.