You are invited to enjoy live music in the Old Forge Library Gazebo, 220 Crosby Blvd., from 5-6:15 p.m. on Friday Aug. 25. Stop by before heading out for dinner at your favorite local restaurant. Local musician Dan Vellone will entertain you with a mix of Americana and old time string music. Please bring a blanket or folding chair. In the event of inclement weather, the venue will be moved inside. The music series is sponsored in part by NYSCA: the presenting program with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.