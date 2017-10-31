By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Town of Webb Union Free School District biology teacher Danielle Kiefer has been named a Master Teacher by the state of New York. The Master Teacher program allows science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers throughout the state to collaborate with their colleagues, to share strategies and best practices for teaching their subject, and professional development.

To qualify for the program she had to submit an application showing her growth in the areas of STEM content, the method and practice of her teaching, and the knowledge of her community and students’ families. She then had to teach a lesson, write an essay and be interviewed.

Since she’s the only biology teacher at the school, she is really looking forward to networking with other bio teachers.

“It will help in my career because I will have the opportunity to collaborate with other STEM teachers from the Mohawk Valley, and we will be able to share teaching strategies, great lessons, and work on professional development together. This is great because I am the only biology teacher here, but there will be many more biology teachers in this cohort,” she said.

Kiefer has known that she wanted to be a teacher ever since she was little. Her experience of helping fellow students in college only solidified her desire to teach. She gets a great deal of satisfaction from helping someone understand a difficult concept.

“What makes working in a challenging field like teaching worth it are a few things. One, when a student finally grasps a concept that they’ve been struggling with, and I helped them understand that concept. Two, helping to foster a students’ interest in biology (or any of the sciences), and possibly inspiring them to go into the field. And three, when I get acknowledgement from past students, and they tell me how much my class helped prepare them for college,” she said.

Getting teens interested in what can be difficult subjects is one of the barriers that she has to cross each day. She has learned that if she engages the kids with a story or activity before she begins a lesson, the kids are much more willing to listen.

“I think it’s also a bit easier to get students interested in biology because it directly relates to so much that they see and experience in their lives! It can be challenging to keep their interest at times, and I know that not all students are interested in biology at all times, but I try to keep it interesting by doing labs where they are both learning and having fun, and by having them learn about new scientific advancements that are happening, which they tend to find pretty interesting, even though they don’t like that I make them read about it at first,” said Kiefer.

TOW UFSD Superintendent Rex Germer appreciates Kiefer’s new designation as Master Teacher.

“We are thrilled for her and believe it is great recognition for her hard work and dedication to her students and her craft,” said Germer.