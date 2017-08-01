The Woods Inn, located in Inlet, is excited to announce a musical performance by North Country favorite, Danny Gotham, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. The free show will take place in the pavilion, and is open to all.

Gotham is a well-known guitar and mandolin teacher who’s recorded and performed with Chris Leske, Craig Vance, and Steve Joseph in the bluegrass band Summit, The Racquette River Rounders with John Kribs and Michael Hadfield, and toured with Peter Ostroushko, former music director for public radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” While touring with the Rounders, Danny took 2nd place in the National Fingerpicking Championship.

Danny recently celebrated his 60th birthday by recording Repast, a 32-track double CD featuring a host of his musical friends. Repast, a sumptuous feast for musical epicureans, is a showcase of Gotham’s musical interests – an eclectic embrace of musical styles and composers who have captivated him through the years. They range from pop through country, folk, classical, gospel and jazz.

Gotham currently resides in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Woods Inn is thrilled to have snagged him for a performance in the brief period that he will be in New York State.

In case of severe weather, the concert will be moved indoors with a start time of 8 p.m. For more information, contact The Woods Inn at (315) 357-5300, or Gwen Tracy at [email protected] For more information on Danny Gotham, visit www.dannygotham.com.