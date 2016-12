Members of the North Woods Community Center Board of Directors and community members met at Walt’s Diner on Thursday, Dec. 15 to present Dave Aliasso an appreciation plaque for all he has done to help the Community Center. Making the presentation was Board of Directors Chairman Jan Park.North Woods Community Center is the former North Woods Lodge located at 110 Crosby Blvd. The Old Forge Dance Conservatory, KYAC, North Woods Lodge 849, F&AM, Dewey Old Forge Chapter #449, Order of Eastern Star, VFW, and Kiwanis make use of the building.