Daycare can be hard to find and commercial daycare centers are non-existent in Old Forge. In order to consider opening a commercial daycare facility, the number of clients in need is important to recognize. In a lower population density area like Old Forge, scheduling care for parents may be problematic.

Business owner Michele DeAngelo operates four nursery schools in New Jersey, “I think there is a need for childcare in Old Forge, but the real hard part about owning a childcare facility is in the scheduling of potential clients. In a tourist town it would be a nightmare to do scheduling,” said Michele “Lots of people work in the service industry so you would need something that provided care for nights and weekends. I don’t know if that would work. I operate five days a week from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and I cater to the working parents in Manhattan. They mostly have very set schedules.”

According to the United States Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics of Upstate New York, In 2015, 4.4 million families including children under the age of 18, 89.3 percent of families, had at least one employed parent.

Many moms in this area work nights because of the lack of reliable daycare. “I work nights mostly, but that’s mainly because my significant other can stay home with my son, two out of the four nights I work. I rotate between friends and family to watch him the other two nights. However, if there was affordable, reliable daycare in town I would find relief in changing my work schedule to as many days as I could,” said local working mom Abby Sauer. According to Sauer, searching for childcare can sometimes becomes a job in itself, “Working nights calls for some long and exhausting days and finding sitters that I can count on is one of the most stressful parts of my job.”

“Right now, I work Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 3-11 p.m. My boyfriend watches him,” said working mom Lauren Stevens about her child care arrangements.

“When I worked, I had to have my mom or my husband watch my daughter, I generally worked nights,” said Jessica Lewis, mother of two.

In order to open and maintain a commercial daycare center, certain training is required and costs have to be taken into consideration. Before starting a commercial daycare, a location has to be found and finding affordable property in Old Forge is difficult. The business needs to be in an area where parents need them the most and making sure that a building meets codes and regulations can become costly.

Childcare with consistent hours would certainly help working parents, but such a thing does not come about without difficulty. “It wouldn’t be realistic, with the cost of renting or buying property in the area, along with upgrades to meet regulations, prices would be need to be high and [that would make daycare] unaffordable,” said local H. Hitchcock about the idea of commercial childcare in Old Forge.

Other challenges such as staffing, payroll costs, certification of those staffed and child enrollment all make it more difficult to have a commercial daycare center in a smaller rural area like Old Forge.

According to the OCFS, all child care staff, employees, caregivers and volunteers with the potential for regular and substantial contact with children, must complete a total of 30 hours of training, in nine different training topics every two years. Although, OCFS sponsors training activities that are available at no cost, like video conferences, e-learning courses, and mandated reporter training, a majority of non-online classes that remain. The price of these training courses can vary, some courses are free of charge, while others may be thousands of dollars. It is the responsibility of the potential provider to research what is available, to find out what it will cost, and arrange accordingly for payment. Potential childcare providers and staff can find that costs for training and certification quickly add up.

Even after school programs like soccer presents challenges to working parents.

“One parent takes them down and the other parent picks them up so you don’t have to sit there for two hours. It only gets harder when you live in Inlet and the kids go to the Town of Webb, no bus for home games, not so easy if you are a single parent with more than one child,” said Monica Smith. Parents depend on the help of friends and family to get the kids get to where they need to be.

The lack of commercial childcare may affect working families with children, but until a feasible solution and alternative is found, it takes a village to raise a child.