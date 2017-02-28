Deadline for entrees to the Old Forge Library annual Poetry and Illustration Exhibit: Lessons Learned is March 1. For more details and guidelines stop by the library or call (315) 369-6008. Guidelines can also be found on the website www.oldforgelibrary.org.

Judges for the poetry segment of the exhibit are Stuart Barlow and Bibi Wein. Judges for the illustration exhibit are artists Milton Franson and David Patterson.

Stuart Bartow teaches writing and literature at SUNY Adirondack, where he directs the school’s Writers Project. His latest book of poems, “Einstein’s Lawn,” was co-winner of the Adirondack Center for Writing 2016 Poetry Award. He is also the author of “Teaching Trout to Talk: the Zen of Small Stream Fly Fishing,” a book of lyric essays. He chairs the Battenkill Conservancy, a grassroots environmental group, and lives in Salem, New York.

Bibi Wein is a writer and editor who divides her time between Manhattan and a log cabin in the Adirondacks. Her memoir, “The Way Home: A Wilderness Odyssey,” won her a fellowship in nonfiction literature from the New York Foundation for the Arts, as well as the Tupelo Press Editor’s Award for Prose. Her current work focuses on environmental issues. Bibi has led writing workshops in memoir, poetry and fiction throughout the Adirondacks and has previously led Summer Writer’s Workshops at the Old Forge a Library.

Milton Franson lives in the Syracuse suburb of Liverpool. He says he learned to paint by practice, practice, practice, and is still learning. He became a serious “weekend painter” about 2000 when he semi-retired. Most of his paintings are landscapes, but many of the earliest are “portraits” of the local creatures in their habitat. Working with all types of art media, most of Franson’s recent works feature water, and often a canoe. He paints when he can, mostly for his own pleasure, and whenever it doesn’t interfere with a good day’s trout fishing. Milton recently had a solo art exhibit “Adirondack Impressions~ Misty Waters, Foggy Mountains” at the Old Forge Library.

David Patterson is a diverse artist, creating soft pastel paintings, digital photography, and solid glass sculptures. He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Washington State University, where he specialized in painting, graphic design and photography and is a current member of the Adirondack Pastel Society. David lives in Old Forge and is represented locally by Gallery 3040. An active member of the Old Forge Camera Club, some of his photographs will be on display with other club members during their 2017 Exhibit at the Old Forge Library. The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 22 through March 25 during Library Hours. All of his work can be viewed on his website: davidpattersonartist.com.