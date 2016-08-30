Photo by Cathy Bowsher Daniel Soudakoff, filmmaker, describes his project in detail.

By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Imagine a world without sound, a young woman enters the scene. The birds are fluttering around and the slight wind on her skin prompts her to look at the tiny waves rippling off the water front, a man smiles and gestures, “Hi, how are you?” in American Sign Language, deaf actress Lauren Ridloff speaks with her eyes, and walks to the man, no sound but the message is clear in a short film produced at Camp Mark Seven. Imagine the difficulties of a deaf person trying to express what was needed to be said in everyday life, let alone portraying a story through film. Over 28 million people are an integral part of deaf culture and although the challenges of breaking the stigma of film making in deaf culture are great, students and councilors of Camp Mark Seven are breaking barriers with grace.

Nestled in the Adirondacks, in Old Forge, is Camp Mark Seven. This special camp holds a two-week Deaf Film Program that gives campers ages 13-16 a movie making experience. Deaf Film Camp, which ran from Aug. 7-19, is taught by the pros of the film industry who are also deaf. Visitors can see the dedication of the councilors and the enthusiasm of the students at camp, while they undergo intensive workshops with subjects of set design, makeup, screen writing, cinematography, and more in-depth studies of the overall film making processes.

The camp features 33 or more students from all over the nation, who come together for two weeks to aspire to be the future silent film makers of the world. Storm Smith, a motivational speaker of theories on the topic of passions, and identity in visual story telling, who is currently working as video producer/director specializing in creative marketing for the University Communications at Gallaudet University, and councilor at Camp Mark Seven says, “Film is more than just a visual tool, it evokes thinking about how behavior and actions can be lead to thought, to be shared with one another, deaf or not. Film expresses a message, whatever that message may be, kids from different backgrounds come together with film, they all have something to say, that is film.”

Students at Camp Mark Seven work hard in a little amount of time to create short films before the end of camp, some find their calling and aspire to further their training after camp.

“It’s a film about a crazy dream, water is your downfall, you wake up and then the waiter splashes you with water and you’re back at it again, it makes you think,” says one of the younger film makers, Daniel Soudakoff, “I am better behind the camera, yes, I will be a producer one day,” continues Soudakoff.

State of the art equipment is used in the filming process of each project and each student gets hands-on instruction from counselors with experience working as deaf film makers in the film industry of a hearing society.

In the summer of 2014, Deaf Film Camp released their American Sign Language version of Pharrell’s, “Happy” on YouTube. It has reached over 1.6 million views. The artist Pharrell recognized the video and “tweeted” his approval.

Camp Mark Seven hopes to highlight deaf culture through their film program and spread awareness to others about the deaf community and of this one-of-a-kind camp. “For every film maker, hearing or not, it is the connection of thought to film,” says Smith.