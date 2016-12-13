Cathy Bowsher

The 40th annual Snodeo kicked off the beginning of the winter season in Old Forge over the weekend. A crowd from all over the area poured to watch and participate in the Kitty-Cat Races and check out the Vintage Snowmobile Show. Cheryl, Ryder, and Sean Benson are geared up and ready for the Kity-Kat Run.

This year’s Snodeo Weekend was full of snow, snowmobiles and fun. It was a successful weekend for area business owners. The snowmobile dealer parties that were held at various local venues are looked forward to every year. This year, Duffy’s at the Glenmore in Big Moose held the Arctic Cat party, Daiker’s in Old Forge held the Ski-Doo party, Wakely’s Speakeasy in Thendara held the Polaris party, and the Big Moose Inn in Big Moose held the Yamaha party. They each offer food, refreshments, and entertainment for everyone. It is a fun gathering of like minded people. A chance for the folks to ride their sled, to visit with each other and to share a drink and a story or two.

“It was one of the biggest we’ve had since we’ve been here. We had a very good response. Everybody had a good time,” said Jim Moore, owner of Wakely’s Speakeasy.

Jim spoke highly of the event and his co-sponsor, Don’s Polaris. “They’re great. What a lot of people don’t know, and they should, is that the big corporations have pretty much pulled their money from these events. When you’re at the Polaris party, that’s pretty much Don’s Polaris giving back to the community,” said Jim. They had a free buffet and entertainment all night.

Mark Mayer of the Big Moose Inn said that the Yamaha party had a great crowd. “We had over 150 people here. The free buffet went over really well,” he said. The crowd was better than last year’s, and, no surprise, people were happy to see the snow. Yamaha dealer Phil Martin worked with Mayer to make the party a success. “Phil’s great. He’s a regular customer at the Big Moose Inn and he was integral to getting all of the giveaways up here.”

Phil Martin is the local dealer for Arctic Cat as well as Yamaha. He was enthusiastic about the great weekend. “The new snow on the ground let some people ride to the parties. People were ecstatic, they were like kids in the candy store. Everybody had a bad taste in their mouths after having no snow last year. It was nice to go flat out after last year,” said Phil.

The Arctic Cat party at Duffy’s at the Glenmore was packed according to owner, Pat Duffy. “We had a great time, it was nice to kick of the season with some snow on the ground and people being able to ride,” said Duffy. “The whole weekend was great,” he concluded.