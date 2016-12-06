Photo by Cathy Bowsher

Chief Executive Officer of Smith Marine, John Sarkisian shows the newest 2017 Skidoo.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Let the winter fun begin on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m.

Behind The Ole Barn Restaurant in Inlet, the gates for the American Snowmobiler and Dynotech Research Shootout will open. Spectators are free to mingle with dealers at the gate and are encouraged to stay for the show for a nominal fee of $10. The shootout starts at 11 a.m.

Tuner companies will record output specs of the newest snowmobiles available. “People see how these sleds will really perform,” said Jim Czekala from Dynotech Research. Information gathered at the event will be helpful to the consumer who is looking to purchase a new sled.

Sled goers and spectators will see familiar dealers like Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski-Doo, Yamaha, and more at the event. Food items will be available for the crowd during the shootout and spectators are encouraged to keep warm with a hot sit down meal at The Ole Barn Restaurant’s friendly after party.

Snodeo’s doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Snodeo will be packed with the latest sleds and gadgets. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will stop by and the little kids have a kitty cat race of their own on Saturday. For a full calendar go to Snodeo.com.

Use the information gathered from the shootout and Snodeo and visit the local dealers.

The Chief Executive Officer of Smith Marine is John Sarkisian. He has the newest 2017 Ski-Doos and Arctic Cats available for sale at Smith’s Marine located in Old Forge.

Featured in SnoGoer Magazine, Ski-Doo has come out with a new 850-class engine sled equipped with a new chassis and front end design. According to SnowGoer Magazine, the combination is as revolutionary as it is stunning.

Sarkisian invites everyone to check out all of the sleds available at Smith Marine during Snodeo weekend. “We have many sleds in stock,” said Sarkisian. Smith Marine’s Ski-Doo dealer party will be held at Daiker’s starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. “People should go. It’s fun,” said Sarkisian. The Arctic Cat dealer party will at Duffy’s at the Glenmore in Eagle Bay at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

James Loson, owner of Don’s Polaris Sales and Service in Old Forge has the latest 2017 Polaris Rush XCR sled available at his shop. “Engine options for the 2017 Polaris Rush XCR LE are the 800 or the 600,” said Loson. “These are made for a stand up ride, and are made to take a beating.” Loson invites patrons to take advantage of his shop’s specials and rebates offered during the weekend. “We offer in-house financing and all 2016 models and leftovers will be priced to sell.”

Don’s Polaris’ dealer party will be held at Wakely’s at Van Auken’s Inne in Thendara on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. There is no cover charge to enjoy the live music, door prizes, and finger foods.

Big Moose Yamaha in Eagle Bay has the newest 2017 Yamaha Sidewinder L-TX LE in stock. The Sidewinder boasts a 998cc four-stroke engine with a warranty backed factory Genesis turbo, something sure to please consumers. “We offer in-house financing and even financing on Sundays, which is something important to people,” said Craig Martin, son of owner and operator of Big Moose Yamaha Phil Martin. The Yamaha dealer party will be held at the Big Moose Inn. Join the party at 7 p.m. and enjoy door prizes, entertainment, and drinks.

Big Moose Yamaha’s regular hours of operation are from Sunday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed Tuesdays and re-open on Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit bigmooseonline.com

Smith Marine is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information visit, smithmarineagain.com.

Members of the New York State Snowmobile Club can receive a voucher for New York State sled registration.

Visit www.nyssnowassoc.org for more information.