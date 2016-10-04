New York State will hold exams for individuals who are interested in becoming an Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) or Forest Ranger, State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The civil service exams will be held on Nov. 19. There are separate exams and different qualifications for becoming an ECO or Forest Ranger. Potential applicants should closely review qualifications required for each position to determine which exam they are eligible to take. Those who want to apply for both positions, and meet the required qualifications, must submit separate applications and will be required to take both exams.

A full summary of qualifications, salary and application procedures can be found at the following links: www.cs.ny.gov/examannouncements/announcements/oc/26-198.cfm and www.cs.ny.gov/examannouncements/announcements/oc/26-199.cfm. Applications are being accepted until Oct. 5.