Effective as of April 12, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 6 is closing mud gates to trails and seasonal access roads on forest preserve, state forest, and conservation easement lands due to spring thaw. Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season would damage roads and result in road opening delays.

DEC will reopen the roads once any necessary maintenance is completed and the roads are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic. Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Current list of gate closures:

All state land gates in 6C Oneida and Herkimer counties

Haskell Road in the Black River Wild Forest

All gates in central portion of Black River Wild Forest

Loop Road at North Lake, Wolf Lake Landing Road at McKeever, and Mill Brook Road at Bear Creek trail head

East Branch of Fish Creek South Conservation Easement: South end of Camp Four Road, Michigan Mills Extension Road and both ends of the North-South Road

Independence River Wild Forest: Mt. Tom Trail Gates including 10 Mile Road and Stony Lake Road, Smith Road, and Pine Lake Trail

Independence River Wild Forest: Basket Factory Road, and McCarthy Road and all Big Moose Tract Conservation Easement.