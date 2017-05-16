The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 is opening all mud gates to trails and seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest, and Conservation Easement Lands effective May 12.
Region 6 is composed of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
