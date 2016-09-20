New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers are again offering youth ages 12 through 17, an opportunity to hunt waterfowl and to hunt pheasant with them this fall. ECOs have partnered with the Oneida County Sportsmen Federation to hold two different events hosted by two different clubs.

The sixth annual youth Goose Hunt is a two day event to be held at the Cassety Hollow Fish and Game Club in Oriskany Falls. There is an educational day beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and the hunt is Sunday, Sept. 25. Interested youth, ages 12 through 17, must fill out a mentoring application ahead of Sept. 24. More information can be found at www.cnymyhunts.org. For more information on the event please contact ECO Steve Lakeman, at (315) 734-0648.

The first annual Oneida County Youth Pheasant Hunt is also Saturday, Sept. 24, and is hosted by the Boonville Fish and Game Club and Oneida County Sportsmen Federation. A safety talk will take place prior to the hunt. Youth ages 12 through 15 are eligible. For more information on the event please contact ECO Shana Hutton, at (315) 767-5232.

Interested youth hunters must possess a New York State small game license, and register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). The event is absolutely free to the participants and all equipment will be provided if necessary.