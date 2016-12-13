The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has posted options for several changes to wildlife regulations in 2017 on its website and is inviting the public to review and provide comments.

Prior to initiating a formal rule making process, DEC routinely seeks public input regarding concerns or interest in potential changes to regulations in continuing efforts to keep hunters and the public informed.

In many situations, DEC uses scientific surveys to gather public opinion about potential rule changes. In other cases, DEC communicates informally through e-mails, letters, or meetings in response to ideas and suggestions. In all situations, it is helpful to obtain informal feedback to gauge public interest and support and to learn of any concerns that may exist before the formal rule making process is initiated.

DEC is inviting informal feedback regarding several issues:

• prohibiting feeding wild white-tailed deer;

• issuing permits for 4-Poster TickicideTM and 4-PosterTM deer treatment devices;

• strengthening measures to protect New York deer from Chronic Wasting Disease;

• eliminating the special permit for hunting and trapping bobcats in the Harvest Expansion Area; and

• closing the season for take of diamondback terrapin.

The issues listed are not formal proposals at this time, but rather options being considered as potential changes for 2017. Visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/104785.html to read the details of each issue and to provide feedback.

Submit your comments by Dec. 23, by sending an email or by writing to NYSDEC, Bureau of Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.